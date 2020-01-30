Neutron Market Capitalization Achieves $558,324.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Neutron has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $558,324.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

