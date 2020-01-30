New Jersey Resources (NJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY20 guidance at $2.05-2.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

