New Relic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

NEWR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of New Relic by 905.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.