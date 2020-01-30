New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 24,400 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 496,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 438,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,571 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $46.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

