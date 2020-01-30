New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,294 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

ALK stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.