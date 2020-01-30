New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

