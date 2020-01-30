New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Textron worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

