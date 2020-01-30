New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Kohl’s worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

