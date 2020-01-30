New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Newell Brands worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NYSE NWL opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.