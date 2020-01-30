New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.17 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hill-Rom worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

NYSE:HRC opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.