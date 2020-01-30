New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.99 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.75 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

