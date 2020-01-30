New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Mylan worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. Leerink Swann downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Svb Leerink downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

