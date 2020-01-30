New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of HollyFrontier worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

