New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at $61,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,792,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.