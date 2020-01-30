New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.35% of KBR worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of KBR by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of KBR by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE KBR opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

