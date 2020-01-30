New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 72.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $80,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $36,074,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,057.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

