New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Property Trust worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPT stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

