New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Varian Medical Systems worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAR. UBS Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $147.34 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.