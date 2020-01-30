New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 29,400 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of RS stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

