New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Toro worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.