New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

NYSE:CPT opened at $110.44 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

