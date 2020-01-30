New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,976 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $213,560.00. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

