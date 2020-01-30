New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. B. Riley downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $122.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

