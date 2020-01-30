New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,567 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NYSE FRT opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

