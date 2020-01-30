New York Times (NYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $32.18 on Thursday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,830,649.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

