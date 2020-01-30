Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmark Security (LON:NWT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.23 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON NWT remained flat at $GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,738,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. Newmark Security has a 52-week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

In other Newmark Security news, insider Maurice Dwek bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43). Also, insider Graham Feltham bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55). Insiders have bought a total of 2,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,000 over the last 90 days.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

