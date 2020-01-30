Newpark Resources (NR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Newpark Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $457.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 15,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,267.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.