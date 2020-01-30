News (NWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Get News alerts:

NWS stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. News has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

NWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.