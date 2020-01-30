News (NWSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. News has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.