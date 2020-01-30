Nexo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.14 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Fatbtc, DDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $81.24 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit, Allbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

