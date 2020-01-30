NexPoint Real Estate Finance Prices IPO at $19.00-$21.00 Per Share (NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) is planning to raise $110 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,500,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $100 million.

Raymond James, Keefe Bruyette & Woods (a Stifel Company) and Baird served as the underwriters for the IPO.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a newly formed commercial real estate finance company. Our strategy is to originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities, or CMBS, securitizations, or collectively our target assets. We will primarily focus on investments in real estate sectors where our senior management team has operating expertise, including in the multifamily, single-family rental, or SFR, self-storage, hospitality and office sectors predominantly in the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs. In addition, we will primarily focus on lending or investing in properties that are stabilized or have a “light-transitional” business plan, meaning a property that requires limited deferred funding primarily to support leasing or ramp-up of operations and for which most capital expenditures are for value-add improvements. “.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 300 Crescent Court, Suite 700, Dallas, TX 75201, US and can be reached via phone at (972) 628-4100.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.