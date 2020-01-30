Nexus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $303,087.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $303,087.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.