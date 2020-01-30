NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

