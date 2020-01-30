NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a media sentiment score of 3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NICE stock remained flat at $$179.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

