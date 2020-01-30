Nick Beighton Buys 1,629 Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

LON ASC traded down GBX 87 ($1.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,961 ($38.95). 353,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,219.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,861.53. ASOS plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.