Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.19. 7,064,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,860. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.