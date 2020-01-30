NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.22-16.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.5 billion.

NTDOY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.92.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

