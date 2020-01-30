Niobium Coin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,737,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

