Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

