NKN (NKN) Achieves Market Cap of $8.84 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One NKN token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, BCEX and Bitrue. NKN has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NKN has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NKN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BCEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

