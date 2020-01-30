No BS Crypto (NOBS) Hits Market Cap of $48,479.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $48,479.00 and approximately $317,232.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

