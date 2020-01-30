Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Nokia Oyj’s analysis:

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE NOK opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.