Noku (NOKU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,293.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a total market cap of $680,215.00 and $1,293.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noku has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.