Nord/LB Reiterates “€7.90” Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.47 ($7.52).

Shares of FRA:DBK traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Thursday, reaching €8.31 ($9.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,387,829 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.92. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

