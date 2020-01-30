Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.65.

NSC stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.78. The company had a trading volume of 734,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $165.97 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

