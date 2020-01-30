Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given Hold Rating at Cfra

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Cfra in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.83.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $165.97 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

