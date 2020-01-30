Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Argus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Argus to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $212.78. 734,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $165.97 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Park National grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 19,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital now owns 12,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,019,986 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Company grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Company now owns 53,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.