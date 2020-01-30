Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $241.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.60.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $165.97 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,885,904,000 after purchasing an additional 329,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,819,223,000 after buying an additional 336,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,272,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,725,793,000 after buying an additional 478,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,960,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,451,226,000 after buying an additional 281,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.