Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $230.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $197.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $165.97 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

