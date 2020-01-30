North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 14,600 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.04% of BG Staffing worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGSF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 82,315 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.